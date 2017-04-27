Public meeting scheduled on Maybank Highway Improvements Project

The public is invited to weigh in on the Maybank Highway Improvements Project Thursday.

The current phase of the project includes the continuation of the lane from the Paul J. Gelegotis Bridge to the existing right turn lane at the intersection of River Road.

Officials say the widening will help alleviate afternoon congestion heading onto Johns Island. Bicycle and pedestrian accommodations are also included in the plans.

Thursday's meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at Haut Gap middle School. It will start with a presentation and staff will answer construction questions afterward.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.