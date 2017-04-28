CDC gives safety tips for upcoming prom nights

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a few tips to make sure students have a safe and fun experience on prom night.

"Teen drivers are four times more likely than older drivers to crash. Always wear a safety belt -- no matter how short the trip," according to the CDC website. "Don’t drink and drive, and don’t get in a car with a driver who has been drinking."

The site also suggests anyone planning to go to an after-prom party should make sure it is adult-supervised, should remain aware of their surroundings and go with a buddy when possible.

Those who attend should avoid using alcohol and drugs, the site states.

If you're going, make sure your parents know where you are at all times in case of an emergency.

Call a parent, guardian, or someone you trust in case plans change or you need help.

