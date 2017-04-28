Crews break ground on medical park in Summerville

Crews have broken ground on a new development aimed at bringing advanced healthcare options to Berkeley County.

According to a news release, Charleston GI, Charleston ENT & Allergy and Low Country Rheumatology are collaborating on a $23 million mixed-use campus to be built in the growing Carnes Crossroads community.

Set to open in May 2018, Windmill Station at Carnes Crossroads will have retail, restaurant and professional space. Representatives say medical groups and providers will be announced soon as occupants are secured.

“We are extremely excited about this project,” said Ray Waldrup, CEO of Articularis Healthcare, parent company of Low Country Rheumatology. "We are going to be able to offer a more advanced practice setting and high standard of care to our patients in and around Summerville, Moncks Corner and Goose Creek.”

The groundbreaking was held at 11 a.m. Friday on the corner of 2nd Avenue and 17A in Summerville.

