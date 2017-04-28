Live 5 Investigates: Laced Heroin

Two drugs that are taking the Lowcountry by storm are killing people who are addicted to painkillers. One of these drugs is so powerful, it's used to tranquilize elephants!

Live 5 News' Harve Jacobs investigates how easy it is for any of your own family members to get their hands on these two deadly drugs and why it's difficult for authorities to track down the drug dealers. Watch on Live 5 News Monday night at 11 p.m.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.