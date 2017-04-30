Gamecocks drop series to Wildcats

Logan Salow pitched 4.2 scoreless innings of relief and sixth ranked Kentucky broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth to defeat 21st ranked South Carolina 9-4 on Sunday afternoon at Founders Park. Kentucky is 31-14 and 14-7 in the SEC with Carolina dropping to 25-17 and 10-11 in league play.

Carolina rallied from a three-run deficit in the fifth inning to tie the game as John Jones belted a two-run homer with Carlos Cortes then tying the game on a RBI double. Tied at 4-4 entering the eighth inning, Kentucky looked to swing the momentum in their dugout on a one-out walk to Riley Mahan. Mahan would get into scoring position as he stole second base on Tyler Johnson’s strikeout of Tory Squires. With two outs and a 1-0 count, Tyler Marshall knocked a RBI single to left field to give the Wildcats a one-run lead. After loading the bases, a pair of unearned runs would give Kentucky a three-run lead then as a grounder off the bat of Tristan Pompey would get past Gamecock second baseman LT Tolbert to score Marshall and Marcus Carson. Mahan added a two-run homer in the ninth inning to complete the scoring for Kentuckyl

Salow relieved right-hander Justin Lewis who threw the first 4.1 innings and gave up four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Salow earned the win after throwing a hitless 4.2 innings with one walk and 10 strikeouts. He is 2-3 on the year. Junior right-hander Tyler Johnson suffered the loss after giving up three runs, one earned, on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in one-plus inning of relief. He is now 0-1 on the season.

Ross Grosvenor got South Carolina on the board in the bottom of the second inning as he a crushed a solo homer to center field, his first of his career to give the Gamecocks a 1-0 lead.

The Wildcats responded in the top of the third with three runs. Marcus Carson was hit by a pitch to open the frame and was moved to second thanks to a sacrifice bunt by Connor Heady then sent home on a single to left field by Tristan Pompey. Evan White then knocked a two-run homer to left field, helping Kentucky to a two-run cushion. Kentucky added a run in the top of the fourth as Troy Squires doubled to right field and Tyler Marshall singled to left center to send Squires home and give the Wildcats a 4-1 advantage.



-per USC Athletics