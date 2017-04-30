Clemson suffers first series sweep

Tyler Lynn reached on a two-out ground ball to second base to bring home the walkoff run in the 10th inning in No. 3 North Carolina’s 3-2 win over No. 3 Clemson at Boshamer Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tar Heels, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 36-9 overall and 19-5 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 34-11 overall and 16-8 in ACC play.

Chris Williams blasted an opposite-field, two-run homer in the first inning, his 12th long ball of the year. After a costly Tiger error in the fourth inning, Lynn hit an RBI groundout. Another error in the sixth inning led to another unearned run on Lynn’s run-scoring single that tied the score 2-2.

Ashton McGee led off the 10th inning with a single, only the second leadoff batter to reach in the series for the Tar Heels, and advanced to third base with two outs. Lynn, who had all three RBIs for North Carolina, then hit a slow grounder to Jordan Greene at second base, whose throw to first base was errant on what would have been a close play.

Josh Hiatt (2-1) earned the win in his third appearance of the series. He allowed no hits, no runs and no walks in 2.2 innings pitched. Jeremy Beasley (1-1) suffered the loss. Tiger starter Pat Krall gave up just five hits, two unearned runs and two walks with four strikeouts in 8.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers take five days off for final exams before playing Nevada in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium starting Saturday at 6:30 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.