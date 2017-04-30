RiverDogs drop one late against Shorebirds 4-3

The RiverDogs bullpen that had looked untouchable the first three weeks of the season let a late lead slip as the Delmarva Shorebirds rallied for three runs in the eighth inning to force a series split and comeback, 4-3, over Charleston on Sunday afternoon at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The RiverDogs (13-12) were previously 8-0 in contests in which they held a lead entering the eighth, but Delmarva (12-13) rattled off six consecutive singles to turn a two-run deficit into a one run lead. After two scoreless frames, RiverDogs lefty Trevor Lane (4-1) yielded four hits to start the dooming frame for Charleston. Lane was pulled in a 3-2 game after Collin Woody’s RBI knock brought the Shorebirds within a run. Christian Morris entered and his first pitch was promptly served into right field on a ground ball off the bat of left fielder Gerrion Grim that tied it. Daniel Fajardo lofted a blooper into center to give the Shorebirds a 4-3 advantage before Morris got Charleston out of the inning by retiring the next three.

Zach Bray pitched a perfect 1-2-3 ninth for Delmarva to pick up his third save.

The RiverDogs spoiled a fantastic outing from their starter Adonis Rosa who fanned a career-high nine across five innings, allowing one run on four hits with one walk issued.

The Dominican righty yielded a leadoff double to center fielder Ryan McKenna to lead off the bottom of the first before settling in. McKenna scored on an RBI knock by shortstop Chris Clare that gave the Shorebirds a 1-0 advantage early.

Charleston tied the game in the fifth. Second baseman Diego Castillo and designated hitter Isiah Gilliam each drew walks before shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera drove in the tying run with a bloop single that landed fair down the right field line.

The RiverDogs took a more comfortable 3-1 lead in the seventh, taking advantage of early wildness when the Shorebirds turned to the bullpen. Right-hander Jhon Peluffo (3-0) walked two batters on eight pitches to begin his outing before Leonardo Molina beat out a double play ball to put runners at the corners with one out. Center fielder Estevan Florial brought home the go-ahead run with a single to center and a pair of wild pitches made it 3-1 RiverDogs.

Charleston’s bullpen had allowed just 23 runs in their previous 101 2/3 innings before Sunday afternoon. The Shorebird’s four runs in the Sunday finale matched their total scored over the first three games of the pitcher-centric series in Maryland.

Lane’s three earned runs allowed in the eighth ended his 15.1 consecutive scoreless streak to begin the season out of the bullpen.



