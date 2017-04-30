Troopers investigating fatal Colleton Co. wreck

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say they are investigating a fatal wreck in Colleton County.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred on I-95 northbound, near mile-marker 49, at approximately 9:45 a.m.

A 2016 Chevy pickup truck and a 2004 Volvo SUV were both traveling on I-95 when they collided, according to the SCHP.

The Volvo ran off of the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the Volvo was pronounced deceased on the scene. The female passenger was transported to Colleton County Medial for injuries.

No one was injured in the Chevrolet truck.

This wreck is under investigation by the SCHP.

