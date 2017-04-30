One killed, others injured in crash on Edisto River Bridge

One person is dead and several others are injured after two cars ran into each other on the Edisto River Bridge Sunday.

According to police, the driver of a Jeep Cherokee crossed into the opposite lane, crashing into a Chevy impala.

The driver and a child in the Impala were taken to the hospital with injuries. Another passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

Officials say the driver of the Jeep Cherokee was also treated for injures.

