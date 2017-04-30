CofC can't complete sweep of Elon

Elon rallied for three runs in its final at bat to claim a 6-4 victory over the College of Charleston Sunday afternoon.



Elon (20-24, 10-8 CAA) got three hits from Cam Devanney, while Ryne Ogren went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kyle Jacksonand Shawn Blake both drove in a pair of runs for the Phoenix.



Charleston (22-22, 12-6) saw both Dupree Hart and Tommy Richter go 3-for-5.



Robbie Welhaf (4-4) picked up the win following a relief effort that spanned 2.0 innings. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out one. Phoenix starter Jordan Barrett gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits in 5.0 innings. Barrett recorded six strikeouts.



The loss went to Cougar reliever Justin Baker (1-1). Baker was charged with three runs on four hits in 1.2 innings of work.



-per Elon Athletics