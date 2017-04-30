Coroner: Goose Creek Teen drowns in Tailrace Canal

The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the teen who drowned Sunday.

Donovan Smalley, Jr., 15, of Goose Creek, drowned in the Tailrace Canal in Moncks Corner, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

The Berkeley County Rescue Squad was called to the scene Sunday to search for a missing swimmer.

Salisbury said Smalley's body was found at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

His death has been ruled accidental.

