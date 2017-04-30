Quantcast

Officials: Berkeley County Rescue searching for missing swimmer - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Officials: Berkeley County Rescue searching for missing swimmer

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP) (Source: AP)
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Officials with the Berkeley County Rescue team are searching for a missing swimmer.

The swimmer is missing from the Tailrace Canal in Moncks Corner.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly