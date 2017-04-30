Emergency responders clear scene of incident at KapStone Paper Mill

The Charleston County Rescue Team and North Charleston police officers responded to an incident at KapStone Paper Mill overnight.

Crews were called to the scene Sunday night and left around 3:20 a.m. Monday.

Charleston County Dispatch tells us at one point, responders were working to rescue someone who was trapped.

Officials say several people were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Representatives for the paper mill are expected to release information on what happened later Monday.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.