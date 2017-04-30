Coastal Carolina Hangs on for 11-8 Win over Troy

Coastal Carolina scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth, which proved pivotal in an 11-8 victory versus Troy Sunday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium to secure the series win.

Eight Chanticleers (27-16-1, 13-7-1 Sun Belt) had hits, including five with at least two, but were out-hit by the Trojans (24-19, 10-11), 19-14, thanks to six hits and four runs in the top of the ninth to make the game interesting.

Coastal was led by Dalton Ewing, who hit a two-run single in the in the first inning and a two-run home run in the third. Kevin Woodall Jr., and Wood Myers also had two hits and two RBI each for the Chants, both playing a key role in CCU’s four-run eighth. Kieton Rivers added three hits and Jordan Gore had two in the win.

Troy wasted no time in grabbing the advantage as Matt Sanders hit a leadoff home run, his second round-tripper of the year.

Coastal answered in the home half of the first. Leadoff hitter Billy Cooke walked, moved to second on a Gore sacrifice bunt and scored on a two-out, RBI single by Myers. Walks to Rivers and Peyton Isaacson loaded the bases to set the stage for a two-run single by Ewing to put the Chants up 3-1.

Kyle Skeels kept the momentum on CCU’s side to start the second inning as he hit he second pitch he saw over the left field wall for his third home run of the season and a 4-1 CCU lead.

The Trojans got a run back in the top of the third. Brandon Lockridge hit a leadoff single and moved to third on a Trevor Davis single. With two outs, Mason Rogers walked but a passed ball on the play allowed Lockridge to score and cut the deficit in half, 4-2.

Coastal got that run back and two more in the bottom of the third. Rivers hit a leadoff single, moved to third on a Isaacson single and scored on a wild pitch. Ewing followed with a two-run home run to put the Chants on top 7-2.

Troy opened the fifth inning by loading the bases as Davis was hit by a pitch, Justin Friend singled and Mason Rogers singled. A wild pitch allowed Davis to score and Friend later scored on a sacrifice fly from Drew Frederic to make the core 7-4.

Coastal pushed its advantage to 11-4 with four critical insurance runs in the eighth. Skeels walked and moved to third on a Gore single. Woodall beat the shift Troy had and lined a two-run double down the right field line. Myers welcomed new Troy pitcher Jimmy Robbins with an RBI single back up the middle. Myers stole second and moved to third on an infield single by Rivers. Isaacson plated Myers with a sacrifice fly to cap the scoring for CCU.

In the top of the ninth, Troy had six consecutive hits to start the frame to score three runs. The fourth and final run came on a sacrifice fly and Bobby Holmes induced a game-ending double play to seal the win.

Holmes picked up his third save of the season, entering with bases loaded in the ninth. Will Latcham (2-0) earned the win In relief. The junior pitched 2.2 innings scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Troy starter Austin Crook (5-2) suffered the loss, allowing four runs on four hits in two innings. The Trojans were led offensively by Sanders (4-for-6) and Lockridge (3-for-5) while four others had two hits.

Coastal Carolina will take the week off for final exams and return to action with a weekend series at UL Monroe (May 5-7).