Quantcast

Charleston Co. pursuit ends in fiery crash - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Co. pursuit ends in fiery crash

(Source: Live 5 News) (Source: Live 5 News)
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Two people are in the hospital after a chase ended in a fiery crash.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on I-26 near Ashley Phosphate when the driver sped away.

During the pursuit, the vehicle crashed into the wood line along Highway 78. 

The vehicle caught on fire; those inside were able to escape. 

Charges are unknown at this time. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly