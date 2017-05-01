Charleston Co. pursuit ends in fiery crash

Two people are in the hospital after a chase ended in a fiery crash.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on I-26 near Ashley Phosphate when the driver sped away.

During the pursuit, the vehicle crashed into the wood line along Highway 78.

The vehicle caught on fire; those inside were able to escape.

Charges are unknown at this time.

