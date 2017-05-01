Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after Charleston Co. pursuit ends in fiery crash

A Summerville man is facing multiple charges after a high-speed pursuit ended in a fiery crash along Highway 78 early Monday morning.

Christopher Alexander Reyes, 25, is charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, open container, driving without vehicle insurance and providing false information to police, according to jail records.

A Charleston County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Reyes at approximately 12:02 a.m. Monday, according to the incident report. The deputy reported making contact with the driver, who identified himself as "Joseph Davis," and an unidentified passenger. The deputy noticed a half-full Bud Light bottle in the back seat and asked the driver for it, the report states.

The deputy called in the information and returned to the vehicle and asked "Davis" for his insurance information, at which point the driver started acting erratically, the report states. When the driver could not locate insurance and registration information, the deputy asked him to open the glove box, and the deputy noticed a cigarillo package with a clear plastic baggie that contained an unknown substance, the report states.

When "Davis," who deputies later identified as Reyes, unbuckled his seat belt, the deputy took one step toward his sheriff's office vehicle and Reyes then suddenly accelerated at a high rate of speed, the report states.

Deputies say the pursuit reached speeds of up to 120 mph heading westbound on I-26, until Reyes attempted to exit the interstate at Exit 205B, lost control, and ran off the left side of the road striking multiple trees.

Additional deputies arrived on scene and Reyes yelled at deputies to kill him, the report states. Deputies detained Reyes and assisted the passenger from the back seat, then noticed the vehicle was filling with smoke.

Deputies say they carried both subjects across the street as the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. The driver and passenger were transported to Trident Medical Center for evaluation, the report states.

Deputies say the passenger's name returned two possible warrants with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and two with Moncks Corner, but it is not clear whether she was arrested.

