Teen drowns in Tailrace Canal in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Berkeley County officials confirm that the body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from the Tailrace Canal. 

According to Berkeley County Coroner, Bill Salisbury, divers from the  Berkeley County Rescue Squad and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office found the teen's body at 10:17 p.m. Sunday. 

The victim's name has not been released. 

