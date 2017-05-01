Coroner identifies employee killed in accident at KapStone Paper Mill

The coroner's office has identified a KapStone employee who was killed in an accident at the company's paper mill in North Charleston.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 60-year-old Lawrence Shiner of Moncks Corner died as the result of an accident at the facility Sunday night.

The North Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident which also injured a second worker.

The incident happened when maintenance work was being done at the plant, representatives for the company say.

The state agency will examine whether there were any OSHA violations and whether they may have contributed to the incident, S.C. Dept. of Labor, Licensing and Regulation spokesperson Lesia Kudelka said.

Such investigations generally take at least eight weeks.

North Charleston officers and Charleston Country Rescue Team members were called to the plant off Virginia Avenue Sunday night.

Charleston County Dispatchers say one person was entrapped at one point.

Authorities have not said exactly what happened.

"The incident resulted in the fatality of one employee and injuries to a second employee," a news release states. "The second employee was transported to a local hospital and released."

"Our primary concern is for the privacy and welfare of the families involved and for the safety and well-being of employees working on our site," representatives add.

