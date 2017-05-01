One killed in incident at KapStone Paper Mill

A worker at the KapStone Paper Mill in North Charleston was killed and one other was injured as maintenance work was being done at the plant, representatives for the company say.

North Charleston officers and Charleston Country Rescue Team members were called to the plant off Virginia Avenue Sunday night.

Charleston County Dispatchers say one person was entrapped at one point. Authorities have not said exactly what happened.

"The incident resulted in the fatality of one employee and injuries to a second employee," a news release states. "The second employee was transported to a local hospital and released."

"Our primary concern is for the privacy and welfare of the families involved and for the safety and well-being of employees working on our site," representatives add.

The incident was reported to South Carolina OSHA and is currently under investigation.

