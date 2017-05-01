Berkeley County Board of Education seeking feedback in search for next superintendent

Officials are kicking off the search for a new superintendent of Berkeley County schools with a tour of the community.

The Berkeley County Board of Education is hoping to get feedback in a series of events through Saturday, May 13.

Board members want to know what the community wants to see from their next superintendent. The first event will be held at Timberland High School Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The district's former superintendent, Brenda Blackburn, resigned after a financial investigation resulted in the firing of the school district's then chief financial officer.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.