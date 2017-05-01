SCDNR accepting alligator hunting applications for 2017 season

An adult American Alligator basks in the sun at the SCDNR's Bear Island WMA. (Source: SCDNR, David Lucas)

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is now accepting online applications for the 2017 Public Alligator Hunting season, Sept. 9 through Oct. 14.

It's estimated that there are over 100,000 alligators from the Midlands to the coast of South Carolina. Last year, hunters took 394 alligators during the public alligator hunting season, with the average size being nearly nine feet in length.

Officials say the alligator population is not threatened by regulated hunting. Permits are handed out based on a lottery system.

The deadline to apply is June 15.

