FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong winds, marginal risk of severe weather Monday

A severe weather threat set for Monday evening has been downgraded from "slight" to "marginal."

A line of storms is expected to move through the area between sunset and overnight, but will not be as strong, Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said.

The storm system was moving through Atlanta at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Showers will push through Western South Carolina around 3 p.m. and continue to move toward the coast, reaching I-95 by 8 p.m.

Gusty winds, thunder and lightning are possible.

Meteorologist Stephanie Sine says stronger winds will breeze through the area earlier in the day, with wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour in Berkeley County. A wind advisory has been issued for that area through 8 p.m.

Highs will be in the 80s Monday.

"A shower may linger into Tuesday morning, but we'll dry through midday," Sine says. "Dry conditions continue until another storm system hits the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday."

