Officials to build home for homeless R.B. Stall High School students

Local business leaders, R.B. Stall High School administrators and Charleston County School District officials will participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for Mickey's House, a home for homeless students attending R.B. Stall High School.

The ceremony will begin Monday at noon at Colony North in North Charleston.

Construction for Mickey's House is expected to be completed by the start of the 2017-2018 Charleston County academic year according to a news release.

