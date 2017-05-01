Civil rights groups speak out against 'predatory' businesses

Representatives of area civil rights groups are speaking out about what they call predatory convenience stores as they work to have a North Charleston shop closed down.

At a 10 a.m. news conference, Elder James Johnson with the National Action Network said the Andrew's Discount Market was among several businesses disrespecting and taking advantage of the community.

Earlier in April, a video of a suspected shoplifter being detained with guns, a sword and a stick by associates at the Dorchester Road store was shared over 15,000 times. An attorney for the man, Tyrone Mazyck, said they're working with the store owners and described their talks as "fruitful."

Other representatives said some stores are selling cigarettes to underage buyers and making drug paraphernalia available.

According to a flier, the South Carolina National Action Network, The Coalition, Take It To The Streets and members of the community plan to protest in shifts every day outside of the Andrew's Discount Market until it closes for good.

"We're going to send a strong message by shutting this store down," Pastor Dixon with The Coalition said.

Johnson said he also wants to send a message to local businesses that if they're profiting from the community, they should also contribute to the community.

"We would like to see educational scholarship funds," Johnson said. He also mentioned crime and drug prevention programs.

