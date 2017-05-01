Truck driver saves three in fatal I-95 accident

A truck driver is credited with saving the lives of three people following a multi-vehicle accident Sunday.

The incident occurred on I-95 near mile marker 49 Northbound at around 10 a.m.

According to Colleton County Fire Chief Barry McRoy, a car collided with a pickup truck causing the pickup truck to spin out of control. The car slide down the embankment, hitting a tree and trapping the driver while the pickup truck stopped along the roadway.

A tractor trailer was able to stop just before hitting the pickup truck, but a second pickup truck ran into the back of the tractor-trailer with "about five feet of the truck going under the back of the trailer," according to McRoy. The wreck blocked both northbound lanes of I-95.

First responders arrived at the scene to find the driver of the second pickup truck conscious but trapped in his vehicle. According to McRoy, the driver of the car was not breathing and had no pulse. The Coroner's Office was then notified and the driver was later pronounced dead.

Paramedics removed the debris from the passenger side of the pickup truck and were able to enter the vehicle, though that had trouble getting to the driver. Crews had the driver of the tractor pull the truck forward to make room to remove the driver.

Crews then began to remove the driver of the car. The passenger in the same vehicle only suffered minor injuries and was sent to an area hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.