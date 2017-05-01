Quantcast

TAKE A STAND: Berkeley County Schools

By Dan Cates, Vice President and General Manager
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Berkeley County Board of Education has launched a search for a new superintendent.

It’s a positive note since the firing of the school’s chief financial officer Brantley Thomas, who confessed to taking almost $400,000 of school money for himself.  That led to the resignation of former Superintendent Brenda Blackburn. 

The school system is asking for public support and input and I hope the public will respond. They hope to get feedback through a series of events through May 13. 

It’s a new chapter for Berkeley County.

They are working hard to put this behind them and we applaud them.

