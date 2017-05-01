TAKE A STAND: Spending Bill

Congress has unveiled a $1 trillion spending bill that would fund most government operations through September.

It’s clearly a political give-and-take as it denies President Donald Trump his border wall and cuts to some domestic programs, but significantly increases military spending.

The more-than-1,600-page bill takes the threat of a government shutdown off the table, at least until Oct. 1.

Whether you’re Republican or Democrat, it’s the American Citizen who ends up losing while the parties position for power and end up kicking the can down the road.

You would think passing a spending bill should be relatively easy if the country’s best interest is put first.

But we also know nothing in Washington is easy.

