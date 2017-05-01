Quantcast

Gas leak causes lane closures on Folly Road

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC -

The Northbound lanes in front of the 800 block of Folly Road near Camp Round are shut down due to a gas leak.

Authorities ask that you use caution and avoid the area if possible.

