Charleston police searching for car stolen in carjacking

Police are investigating a reported carjacking that occurred in the 1000 West apartment complex early Monday morning.

Authorities responded to the 1000 block of Bonieta Harrold Drive in response to an armed robbery happened at around 1:00 a.m. Monday.

The victim was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the apartment complex as he was unloading his vehicle, according to an incident report.

The victim stated that he was gathering his things when he saw an unknown man walk up to him and demand that he empty out his pockets.

The victim handed the suspect his wallet, then the suspect told him to give up his keys. As he was walking away, the victim heard the suspect drive off with his car.

According to the incident report, the car is a silver Acura TSX with Tennessee tags 335ZDR.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.