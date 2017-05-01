Local school has unique STEM program

If a former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop enters a guilty plea to a federal charge, state charges against him would be dropped, according to a plea agreement.More >>
If a former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop enters a guilty plea to a federal charge, state charges against him would be dropped, according to a plea agreement.More >>
Trident Medial Center is hosting community stroke screenings Tuesday.More >>
Trident Medial Center is hosting community stroke screenings Tuesday.More >>
If you have any legal questions Tuesday, Live 5 News has you covered.More >>
If you have any legal questions Tuesday, Live 5 News has you covered.More >>
North Charleston's annual celebration of the arts features five days of music, theater, visual arts and more spread around the community.More >>
North Charleston's annual celebration of the arts features five days of music, theater, visual arts and more spread around the community.More >>
Charleston Police are responding to a reported bank robbery in West Ashley.More >>
Charleston Police are responding to a reported bank robbery in West Ashley.More >>