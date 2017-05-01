Local school has unique STEM program

A new technology program at a Lowcountry school is the only kind in the state.

It's called the Level Up Village program, or LUV. It’s being taught at the East Cooper Montessori Charter School (ECMCS) in Mount Pleasant and is connecting kids across the planet.

This program creates a cohort with students in the United States and students around the globe using STEM skills.

Through the exchange of video messages, they are learning about each other’s country and culture through the lens of global health issues, environmental issues, and products and ideas that create change.

ECMCS students take a STEM class to learn about their particular topic.

According to officials, kids on both ends of the collaboration take the same class at the same time by following the same curriculum.

Together, they will learn about each other’s cultures and create a product or work on a skill set that will be used to better their community. They will create CAD designs and use 3D printers to create products that will help solve real global problems.

This program was brought to ECMCS because an alumni family paid the cost of this program for 100 middle school students.

There are five classes being taught:

Global Doctors DNA, Jordan

Global Inventors CAD Design and Engineering, Palestine and Thailand

Global Water Crisis CAD Design and Engineering, Palestine

Global Game Strategists, Nicaragua

Global Doctors Anatomy, Ghana

With all the components, it satisfies every aspect of the Profile of the South Carolina Graduate: World-Class Knowledge, World-Class Skills, and Life and Career Characteristics.

To be successful in the jobs of the future, student need to apply learning across various disciplines and collaborate across national, social and economic divides.

Through LUV, students not only develop cutting-edge STEM skills, but also the softer skills of global collaboration and communication, now targeted in ISTE, Common Core and NGSS standards.

Please visit Level Up Village for more information.

