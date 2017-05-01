Truck crashes into fire station in West Ashley; no firefighters injured

A truck crashed into a Charleston fire station in West Ashley Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at Station 10 on Savannah Highway.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say the driver of the truck had a medical emergency. No other injuries were reported.

A report by CFD states the incident happened near the 800 block of Savannah Highway shortly after 1 p.m. which caused the truck to strike the station.

"CFD members were in the station and responded to the incident along with Charleston County EMS and the Charleston Police Department. One patient from the vehicle was subsequently transported to the hospital," CFD officials said.

According to CFD officials, the impact with the building caused damage to an exterior wall, facing Savannah Highway, and the vehicle pushed a section of the wall into the bathroom area of the station.

"The fire station was occupied at the time of the incident," CFD officials said."No one inside the building was injured."

A report states building and fire Inspectors reported to the scene to review the structural damage to the building.

"At this time the Building Department has determined that the station was safe to reoccupy as long as the immediate area was isolated," CFD officials said."The City is working to secure the building opening and conduct a detailed damage assessment with a structural engineer."

