Police searching for persons of interest in connection to thefts in Carolina Bay

The Charleston Police Department is searching for persons of interest in connection to thefts in the Carolina Bay area.

Authorities released pictures of the subjects in connection to multiple thefts from cars on April 20.

"These subjects were acting suspiciously during the time of the thefts," CPD officials said."Furthermore, residence surveillance captured a 4-door vehicle (unknown make or model) also during the time of the thefts. It is currently unknown if the subjects and the vehicle are related."

Anyone with information can call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.