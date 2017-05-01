Charleston County deputy charged with domestic violence

A Charleston County deputy was arrested this weekend on domestic violence charges.

CCSO officials say the incident happened on Sunday when the North Charleston Police Department charged Preston Capers with second-degree domestic violence.

He was locked up at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

The sheriff's office released the information of the arrest on Monday and stated Capers was hired by the sheriff’s office in 2013.

"He has been placed on administrative leave without pay," CCSO officials said.

On Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance on Scholar Lane.

According to the victim, the whole thing started during a disagreement about their child being dressed and ready for church.

NCPD officials said when the victim bumped into the suspect, the suspect grabbed the victim by the arms and slammed her "into the wall causing the drywall to depress."

A police report states the suspect then grabbed the victim's phone and attempted to take video of the incident. The victim told investigators that she attempted to get the phone back to call police, but she was unable to.

"The whole time that they were arguing and fighting over the phone, the mother-in-law, while holding the child, was trying to break everything up," NCPD officials said.

The suspect told officers that he pushed the victim into the wall "due to a bump."

According to the suspect, he tried to get the victim's phone so that he could video the incident and protect himself from the victim.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.