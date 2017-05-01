Quantcast

Suspect sought following armed robbery at West Ashley business - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Suspect sought following armed robbery at West Ashley business

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
WEST ASHLEY SC (WCSC) -

Charleston police officers are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a business in West Ashley Monday afternoon. 

It happened at the Check Into Cash at 2049 Savannah Hwy. 

Authorities responded to the business at 4:33 p.m.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male, 5'11", 150 to 170 pounds, and in his late teens to early 20s. 

"He was described as having a thin build and was wearing dark clothing," police said. 

According to police, the suspect was armed with a black pistol and was last seen fleeing the area on foot toward Savannah Highway. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111. 

Crime scene tape was seen being placed at the business earlier on Monday.

K-9 units also assisted in the incident. 

Motorists said traffic in the area was being affected as police units responded to the scene. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly