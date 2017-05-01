Suspect sought following armed robbery at West Ashley business

Charleston police officers are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a business in West Ashley Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Check Into Cash at 2049 Savannah Hwy.

Authorities responded to the business at 4:33 p.m.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male, 5'11", 150 to 170 pounds, and in his late teens to early 20s.

"He was described as having a thin build and was wearing dark clothing," police said.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a black pistol and was last seen fleeing the area on foot toward Savannah Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Crime scene tape was seen being placed at the business earlier on Monday.

K-9 units also assisted in the incident.

Motorists said traffic in the area was being affected as police units responded to the scene.

