Missing 13-year-old Summerville girl found safe

Summerville police officers say a missing teen has been found safe.

Authorities announced late Monday night that the 13-year-old girl was located and is okay.

"Chief Rogers and the Summerville Police Department would like to graciously thank everyone in the community who assisted with this investigation. Everyone played a part, which resulted in a positive outcome for all," Summerville police said."Thank you."

The girl was reported missing Monday afternoon when she was last seen in the Weatherstone subdivision.

The news of her disappearance led to to a search which included law enforcement, neighbors and community members.

