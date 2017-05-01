Authorities arrest man wanted for several chases in the Lowcountry

Authorities say they have arrested a man who's wanted for several chases with law enforcement in the Lowcountry.

Investigators arrested Anthony Rex Hyatt on charges from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for failure to stop for blue lights and third-degree assault and battery.

"Hyatt has been involved in numerous chases with law enforcement in the past two weeks," said officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's office.

Members of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office K-9 division and the U.S. Marshals task force arrested Hyatt.

According to the sheriff's office, they received a tip from concerned citizens that Hyatt was in the Windwood area of Berkeley County.

"Officers encountered Hyatt on a golf cart traveling on Tillman Branch Road," BCSO officials said."Once officers went to make contact with Hyatt a foot chase ensued but Hyatt was not fast enough. Hyatt was taken into custody on McLaurin Avenue in the area of Bo Lane."

Hyatt was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County and booked with a hold for pending Berkeley County charges.

During the search for Hyatt the sheriff's office say they arrested or cited at least a dozen of Hyatt's associates:

Kimberly Smith - Providing False Info To Police

Lois Daniels – Littering Bench Warrant

James Truesdale- Failure to Register as a Sex offender 3rd, Possession of Stolen Goods

Courtney Honeycutt- Possession of Stolen Property

Steven Kamyk- Possession of Stolen Property

David Wilkes- Family Court Bench Warrant

Rosemarie Tieman- Driving Under Suspension Bench Warrant

Joseph Herrera- Providing False Info to Police

Charles Seay- Providing false info to police, also wanted by Mount pleasant PD

Sheila Camp- Family Court Bench Warrant

Dennis Judy- Family Court Bench Warrant

Dessie Kinney- Assault and Battery

