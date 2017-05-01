Quantcast

Emergency officials: Lightning strike causes apartment fire in N. Charleston

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say a lightning strike caused an apartment fire in North Charleston Monday night. 

Authorities say the incident happened in the 7000 block of Sandida Court. 

Crews with North Charleston fire and police responded. 

No injuries have been reported. 

The emergency call came in at 10:58 p.m.

