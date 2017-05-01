Cherniwchan Strikes In 2OT To End Scoreless Marathon

For the second time in three games, the South Carolina Stingrays needed double-overtime to defeat the Florida Everblades. Monday night it was Andrew Cherniwchan who played hero in Game 3 at the North Charleston Coliseum, scoring the only goal of the game at 2:39 of the second overtime to give the Stingrays a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Parker Milner earned his third shutout of the postseason, all of which have come on a Monday night at the North Charleston Coliseum, making 38 saves to hold the Everblades at bay for the entire game.



Rob Flick and Domenic Monardo each picked up assists on the game-winner, which was a tap in for Cherniwchan after Flick drove to the net and attempted a shot that went wide of the goal. The tally was the third of the series for Cherniwchan and his fourth of the postseason.



Everblades’ netminder Alex Nedeljkovic was also outstanding in defeat for Florida, making 37 saves in the contest. The Stingrays had the better of the chances for a large part of the game, but Nedeljkovic continued to come up with big stops to keep the game going.



The shots on goal were even for the second straight game in the series, with both teams finishing with 38 attempts on net. South Carolina was 0-for-5 on the man-advantage, while Florida also finished scoreless on the power play at 0-for-4.



With the first assist on the game-winning goal, Flick picked up his 11th point of the postseason which leads the team. It was his seventh assist of the playoffs and second of this series against the Everblades.



The series resumes Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. with Game 4 at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Stingrays will also host Game 5 the following night on Thursday at 7:05.

