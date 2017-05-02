Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/1)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4with a K in a 7-1 loss to Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .208 with 2 HR's and 4 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a run scored in a 7-1 win over the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .272 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .301 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI

AAA

Pacific Coast League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not pitch in a 6-1 loss to Columbus. The Beaufort alum is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 13 K's in 9.2 innings

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in a 6-5 loss to Birmingham. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .267 with a HR and 5 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum is on the 7-day Disabled List.

A

Midwest League

Bobby Ison, OF, Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) - No game