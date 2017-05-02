High School Playoff scores (5/1)

Baseball

AAAAA

Summerville 3 Sumter 2 - Jonny Watts had 2 RBI as the Green Wave force a deciding game for the District VII title.

AAAA

Colleton Co. 4 Lugoff-Elgin 2 - The Cougars win the District VIII-4A title and will play in the Lower State tournament on Thursday

AAA

Bishop England 4 Brookland-Cayce 1 - The Bishops wins the District VII-3A championship and will host Waccamaw in the Lower State Tournament on Thursday.

AA

Buford 5 Woodland 2

Buford 2 Woodland 2 4th - The Wolverines drop game 1 of the District VII-2A finals. Game 2 will be resumed in the 4th inning on Tuesday evening.

A

Green Sea Floyds 7 Charleston Math & Science 0 - The Riptide's season ends with a loss.

Lake View 1 Cross 0 - The Trojans season ends with the loss in the District championship.

Hannah-Pamplico 16 Military Magnet 0 - The Eagles season ends with the loss.

Softball

AAAAA

Summerville 11 Goose Creek 0 - The Green Wave will head to White Knoll on Wednesday needing to win 2 games to win the District title.

AAA

Timberland 7 Georgetown 6 - The Wolves advance to the District finals on Wednesday when they'll head to Gilbert needing to win 2 games.

AA

Marion 13 Woodland 6 - Woodland's season ends with the loss

Girls Soccer

AAAAA

Wando 8 Spring Valley 0 - The Warriors will host a 2nd round game on Wednesday.

Summerville 2 West Florence 0

James Island 2 Irmo 1 - The Trojans will host Dutch Fork in the 2nd round on Wednesday.

Lexington 6 West Ashley 1

Ashley Ridge 8 Sumter 0 - The Swamp Foxes will head to Lexington on Wednesday for the 2nd round.

AAAA

Berkeley 4 Hartsville 0

AAA

Bishop England 13 Loris 0