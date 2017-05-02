Quantcast

High School Playoff scores (5/1) - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

High School Playoff scores (5/1)

Baseball

AAAAA

Summerville 3   Sumter 2 - Jonny Watts had 2 RBI as the Green Wave force a deciding game for the District VII title. 

AAAA

Colleton Co. 4   Lugoff-Elgin 2 - The Cougars win the District VIII-4A title and will play in the Lower State tournament on Thursday

AAA

Bishop England 4  Brookland-Cayce 1 - The Bishops wins the District VII-3A championship and will host Waccamaw in the Lower State Tournament on Thursday. 

AA

Buford 5  Woodland 2

Buford 2   Woodland 2  4th - The Wolverines drop game 1 of the District VII-2A finals. Game 2 will be resumed in the 4th inning on Tuesday evening. 

A

Green Sea Floyds 7   Charleston Math & Science 0 - The Riptide's season ends with a loss. 

Lake View 1   Cross 0 - The Trojans season ends with the loss in the District championship. 

Hannah-Pamplico 16  Military Magnet 0 - The Eagles season ends with the loss. 

Softball

AAAAA

Summerville 11  Goose Creek 0 - The Green Wave will head to White Knoll on Wednesday needing to win 2 games to win the District title. 

AAA

Timberland 7  Georgetown 6 - The Wolves advance to the District finals on Wednesday when they'll head to Gilbert needing to win 2 games. 

AA

Marion 13  Woodland 6 - Woodland's season ends with the loss

Girls Soccer

AAAAA

Wando 8   Spring Valley 0 - The Warriors will host a 2nd round game on Wednesday. 

Summerville 2  West Florence 0 

James Island 2  Irmo 1 - The Trojans will host Dutch Fork in the 2nd round on Wednesday. 

Lexington 6  West Ashley 1 

Ashley Ridge 8   Sumter 0 - The Swamp Foxes will head to Lexington on Wednesday for the 2nd round. 

AAAA

Berkeley 4   Hartsville 0 

AAA

Bishop England 13  Loris 0

Powered by Frankly