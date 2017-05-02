Deputy and officer collide in North Charleston pursuit, suspect crashes into fence

A Charleston County deputy and North Charleston Police officer collided while pursuing a fleeing vehicle which eventually crashed into a fence, officials say.

The incident started on I-26 near Cosgrove Avenue when a driver unable to stay in his or her lane would not stop for a deputy, Lt. Rita Zelinsky with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office says.

The vehicle continued on Cosgrove Avenue and eventually crashed into a fence at Beech and Buchanan streets. The suspect then fled on foot but was apprehended and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Deputies found a "mutilated" safe, gloves and a crowbar inside the suspect’s vehicle, Zelinsky says.

While responding to the scene, a deputy and officer collided at Buchanan Street and Delaware Avenue. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Zelinsky says the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating both collisions.

Tow truck removing NCPD vehicle at Buchanan and Delaware in North Charleston after collision. pic.twitter.com/pfYT1GlvMC — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) May 2, 2017

Here is where the NCPD officer collided with a CCSO deputy. Officer taken to a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/M5mZ1Rd6OT — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) May 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.