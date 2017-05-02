Quantcast

Deputy and officer collide in North Charleston pursuit, suspect crashes into fence

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
(Source: WCSC) (Source: WCSC)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

A Charleston County deputy and North Charleston Police officer collided while pursuing a fleeing vehicle which eventually crashed into a fence, officials say. 

The incident started on I-26 near Cosgrove Avenue when a driver unable to stay in his or her lane would not stop for a deputy, Lt. Rita Zelinsky with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office says.

The vehicle continued on Cosgrove Avenue and eventually crashed into a fence at Beech and Buchanan streets. The suspect then fled on foot but was apprehended and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Deputies found a "mutilated" safe, gloves and a crowbar inside the suspect’s vehicle, Zelinsky says. 

While responding to the scene, a deputy and officer collided at Buchanan Street and Delaware Avenue. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Zelinsky says the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating both collisions.

