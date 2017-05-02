Education fair for Hispanic community being held in North Charleston

Members of the Hispanic community are invited to meet with Hispanic leaders in the tri-county Tuesday night.

The 1st Educational Fair for the Hispanic Community will be held at the Midland Park Community Center in North Charleston.

The event is being put on by Progreso y ComUnidad Tri County, spanish for Progress and Comunity Tri County. The organization hopes to talk about schools, the road to higher education, and the road to entrepreneurship.

The event is set for 7 p.m.

