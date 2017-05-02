CofC's Freeman Nabs First Career CAA Player of the Week Honors

Junior Xavier Freeman (New Lima, Okla.) was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on Monday, after launching two home runs last week in leading the College of Charleston baseball team to a series win against Elon over the weekend.

Freeman paced the Cougars offense with two home runs, four RBIs and a .923 slugging percentage while helping the Cougars (22-22, 12-6 CAA) to a 2-2 record against #3 Clemson and Elon. He finished the week batting a team-high .462 (6-for-13) with five runs scored while reaching base at a .533 clip.

After going 1-for-4 at Clemson on Tuesday, Freeman went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a go-ahead solo homer in the Cougars’ 11-2 victory over Elon last Friday. He followed that effort with a two-run shot in Saturday’s 5-3 win against the Phoenix. Freeman has tallied at least one hit in seven straight games to raise his batting average from .111 to .250 over the past 10 days, and has hit one out four times in that span.

Charleston returns to the diamond on Friday, May 5 when the Cougars travel to Williamsburg, Va. to take on William & Mary in game one of a three-game CAA set. First pitch is slated for 6:00 pm on Friday, 4:00 pm on Saturday, and 1:00 pm on Sunday.