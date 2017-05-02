Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash blocks two lanes eastbound on the Don Holt

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

A crash blocking two lanes eastbound on the Don Holt has brought traffic on I-526 to a crawl.

Live 5 News Meteorologist Stephanie Sine says a drive on I-526 from West Ashley to Mount Pleasant will take 80 minutes. 

North Charleston officers and the fire department were seen responding to the crash.

