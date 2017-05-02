Authorities arrest man after assaulting customers in a Dollar General

Authorities say they have arrested a man who had been reportedly assaulting customers in a Berkeley County Dollar General.

Berkeley County deputies responded to the 1500 block of South Live Oak Drive and were told that the suspect Michael Moore was inside assaulting several people, according to an incident report.

Deputies found Moore walking down the street towards Oakley Road and were able to arrest him without incident. Moore reportedly had blood on his hands during the arrest.

According to reports, all the victims stated that Moore came into the store and pushed everyone to the floor while hitting them in the face.

