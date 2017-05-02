Quantcast

Police identify West Ashley bank robbery suspect

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
By Live 5 News Web Staff
Law enforcement on Bees Ferry Road. (Source: WCSC) Law enforcement on Bees Ferry Road. (Source: WCSC)
A helicopter circles near West Ashley High School. (Source: WCSC) A helicopter circles near West Ashley High School. (Source: WCSC)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators have identified a man accused of robbing a West Ashley bank, forcing a lockdown at West Ashley High School, is now in custody.

Charleston police say 20-year-old Timothy Moody of Hollywood has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm. 

The charges stems from a robbery reported at the Wells Fargo Bank on the 800 block of Orleans Road around 10:34 a.m.

The investigation led to the lockdown at West Ashley High School. 

A helicopter was seen circling near West Ashley High School and law enforcement appeared to be searching along Bees Ferry Road during the lockdown. 

