Police identify West Ashley bank robbery suspect

Investigators have identified a man accused of robbing a West Ashley bank, forcing a lockdown at West Ashley High School, is now in custody.

Charleston police say 20-year-old Timothy Moody of Hollywood has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm.

The charges stems from a robbery reported at the Wells Fargo Bank on the 800 block of Orleans Road around 10:34 a.m.

The investigation led to the lockdown at West Ashley High School.

A helicopter was seen circling near West Ashley High School and law enforcement appeared to be searching along Bees Ferry Road during the lockdown.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.