Police: West Ashley bank robbery suspect captured

Officers say a person accused of robbing a West Ashley bank, forcing a lockdown at West Ashley High School, is now in custody.

A robbery was reported at the Wells Fargo Bank on the 800 block of Orleans Road around 10:34 a.m., Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis confirmed.

The lockdown enforced at West Ashley High School has since been lifted, according to CCSD spokesman Andy Pruitt.

A helicopter was seen circling near West Ashley High School and law enforcement appeared to be searching along Bees Ferry Road during the lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

