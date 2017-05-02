North Charleston celebrates the arts with annual festival

North Charleston's annual celebration of the arts features five days of music, theater, visual arts and more spread around the community.

The 35th annual North Charleston Arts Fest includes more than 30 events from Wednesday through Sunday and many of the events are free. The festival features concerts, theater performances, children's programs, visual arts displays, the Arty Block Party in Park Circle and the two-day Art Expo.

The Arts Fest Expo is the festival's main event at the Charleston Area Convention Center Saturday and Sunday. The free expo includes more than 40 performances on four stages, arts and crafts vendors, exhibitions, activities for children and more. The Arts Fest Expo is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Two of the festival's traditional events combine for the Arty Block Party Thursday night in the North Charleston Olde Village. East Montague Avenue will be closed down as artists and vendors set up for the street party from 5 to 9 p.m. The party also includes live music and a Kid's Zone from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with face painting, inflatables and more.

