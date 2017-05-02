Charleston Police searching for missing teen

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Melah Jenkins did not return from West Ashley High School as expected on Monday, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

She was last seen at the school at approximately 2:15 p.m., he said. At the time, she was wearing a light blue dress with white stripes and black flats shoes. She is 5'3" and weighs 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police Detective at 843-743-7200 or Detective Ambrose at 843-720-2486.

