Charleston Police: Teen found safe after being reported missing

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A week after being reported missing, a 16-year-old girl is said to be safe. 

Officials say the teen did not return home from West Ashley High School as expected last Monday.

Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department announced she was found safe on Tuesday. 

